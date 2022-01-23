Heath Village Retirement Community Hosts Virtual Open House 

Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting VIRTUAL Open Houses on January 27 and February 23. Each program will begin at 11 a.m. RSVP is required.

During the event participants will learn about our four levels of living, flexible pay-as-you-go financial plan, and our many amenities. The program includes a “tour” of two apartments and of our beautiful 100+ acre campus. Attendees will also hear, first-hand, from residents about why they chose Heath Village and the benefits of community living.

To make a reservation for either date or for additional information, please call 908-684-5009. Upon registration, guests will receive an email with a Zoom link to join the Open House.

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.