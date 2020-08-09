HEATH VILLAGE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY HOSTS VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE & TOUR

Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting a VIRTUAL Open House & Tour on August 19. Each program will begin at 11 a.m. RSVP is required.

During the event participants will learn about our four levels of living, flexible pay-as-you-go financial plan, and our many amenities. The program includes a “tour” of two apartments and our beautiful 100+ acre campus. Attendees will also hear, first-hand, from residents about why they chose Heath Village and the benefits of community living.

To register for the program and for additional information, please call 908-684-5009. Upon registration, guests will receive an email with a link to join the Open House.

Heath Village is a full-service, not-for-profit, retirement community located at 430 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington Township, Morris County. For further information, please call 908-852-4801 or visit us on our website at www.heathvillage.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heathvillage.