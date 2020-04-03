Helix Dental Offering Oral Cancer Screening

Helix Dental, located at 15 James Street in Florham Park, is doing their 4th Annual Oral Cancer awareness month for the entire month of April. Oral cancer is a silent killer that often shows no signs to the naked eye, or symptoms until it is already in its advanced stages. Every April, Helix Dental gives free oral cancer screenings to anyone that is interested, whether they are a patient of record or not. This is our way of educating the community about oral cancer and helping to detect the disease before it gets to the advanced stages. It is also our way of giving back to our community. Please call Daun at Helix Dental with any questions you may have or the set up an appointment. The office phone number is 973-377-8668.