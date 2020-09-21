Help Downtown Denville with the Downtown Denville Relief Fund

During the pandemic, the non-profit Downtown Denville Business Improvement District (BID) created a fundraising effort to help support our local downtown economy. Funds raised will award grants to several downtown Denville businesses, assist with funding community events to continue to re-energize downtown Denville, fund the implementation of new enhancements that adhere to new shopping guidelines, and offer recommendations and efforts to attract responsible commerce to the downtown. The economic impact of the State shutdown is staggering, and small town commerce had already been facing growing challenges over the past few years with the rise of corporate online giants like Amazon. Now challenged with a near shutdown of the economy, downtown communities face an even larger struggle to re-open and regain the beautiful shopping, dining, professional and service experience it has always been. The community’s support by donating to the Downtown Denville Relief Fund is crucial so it can continue to help small businesses, and continue to engage in beautification, capital improvement, and business recruitment projects all designed to make downtown Denville a great shopping and dining experience for its residents and visitors. Downtown Denville is an accredited member of the National Main Street Center, a partner program under Main Street New Jersey, and members of the Morris County Economic Development Center (MCEDC) and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC).