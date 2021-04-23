High School & College Seniors Offered Vaccinations in Morris County

Plan Launched Today in Time for In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

Morris County and Atlantic Health System (AHS) launched an initiative today to encourage graduating high school and college seniors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for in-person graduation ceremonies and family celebrations this spring.

High school and college seniors in Morris County are being urged to schedule appointments now at the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Rockaway Township by going to this LINK, which leads to Atlantic Health System’s website.

“We are grateful for the fast work of our county professionals who organized this important initiative in just a few days. I also want to recognize the extensive expertise Atlantic Health System staff are bringing to the program as they insert appointments for these young men and women into the intricate operations at the busy vaccination center,” said Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen H. Shaw.

“Atlantic Health System is committed to building healthier communities and that includes helping ensure we can all enjoy life’s important moments safely and in good health,” said Kevin Lenahan, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Atlantic Health System. “We proudly join our partners in Morris County in strongly encouraging all eligible students to get vaccinated as soon as they can find an available appointment.”