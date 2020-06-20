High School Musicians Participate in Whitacre’s Virtual Choir 6 

World renowned composer Eric Whitacre composed a new work especially for the pandemic entitled “Sing Gently”. The world premier will occur in a Virtual Choir format comprised of 17,562 musicians from 129 countries. Hopatcong musicians Alyssa Alvarez (junior), Colin O’Sullivan (junior) and Amanda Sutton (senior) as well as music teachers Kristin O’Shea and Mr. Zimmermann are among that impressive number. They had to create accounts, download the music, participate in virtual rehearsals, record themselves a cappella and download their part for submission. All of their parts were all accepted, and they look forward to sharing the premier recording via YouTube in the very near future!