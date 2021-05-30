High School Students Assist with Prosthetic Hands for Malawi Children

Morris County Vocational School District high school students, enrolled in the Share Time Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing (EDAM) program in partnership with County College of Morris (CCM), worked with Professor Tom Roskop to assemble prosthetic hands at home.

The hands, a total of 12, now are being shipped to eNable which will provide them to children in Malawi in southeastern Africa. The parts for the hands initially were printed on one of the department’s 3D printers.

The Morris County Vocational School District (www.mcvts.org) provides vocational and enrichment programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today’s world and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities. The Share Time Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing Program, located and in partnership with County College of Morris, is a two-year, half-day public high school program.

Students enrolled in EDAM earn certificates in Mechanical Computer Aided Drafting and Engineering Technology and 32 college credits, along with their high school diploma.

Photo courtesy of Professor Tom Roskop, Asst. Professor, Engineering, County College of Morris

A tenth-grade student may consider applying to a Share Time Program of the Morris County Vocational School District during the open application period (January – March).

For more information, contact Gina DiDomenico, Community Relations at didomenicog@mcvts.org or 973-627-4600 ext. 277. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MorrisCountyVSD.