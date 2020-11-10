HOLIDAY BLESSING BOXES FOR VA SENIORS

Dear Veteran Supporter,

As you know, the All Veterans Alliance and Morris County American Legion have delivered thousands of severe weather backpacks, coats and blankets to our homeless veterans over the years.

As we prepare for another cold winter, these past several months have caused us to reevaluate the added complications and concerns that is associated with the safety of our volunteers and the COVID19 mandates. As a result – we have decided to switch our focus from the homeless (for now)- to the despondent veterans currently in VA nursing facilities.

Since mid-March, outsiders, including family members, have been restricted from visiting veterans at VA community living centers. The COVID19 lock-down restrictions have caused an exponential rise in despondency and depression among our elderly veterans. Two years ago, the AVM and MCAL delivered 170 ‘Blessing Boxes’ to our homeless veterans on Christmas Eve; the Blessing Boxes were graciously received as a symbol of our nation’s love and appreciation. This year, we plan to deliver Holiday Blessing Boxes to senior veterans in care facilities , sending a clear message that we continue to be a Grateful Nation.

We are currently seeking sponsors and donors to support this effort. In an effort to maintain continuity, we are hoping that each organization could either collect or financially sponsor one of the listed items below; we are open to adding additional items we have missed, so please send us suggestions. We have attached a flier for your review and distribution.

We will assemble the boxes on either a Saturday or Sunday at one of their American Legion Halls. We are asking each sponsor to send one or more representatives participate in the assembly process. Each sponsor will be provided their own distribution station, which should include information about who you are and the items you are sponsoring. We already have acquired several organizations that have offered to assemble and distribute the Holiday Blessing Boxes. We hope to have several media sources covering the event.

Your organization can help by sponsoring in whole or in part, one of the items listed below. The item can be collected within your organization; purchased in bulk by your organization; or purchased by the AVM/AVA, labeled and delivered to the assembly site. Each organization is welcome to affix an identifying label or note to their item. If the item is sponsored through the AVM/AVA the label will be provided. If you cannot offer any financial support, we would appreciate you passing this email and our flier on.

HOLIDAY BLESSING BOXES

Book – “Yorkie Doodle Dandy” & Movie “Angel in the Fox Hole” – PENDING

Handwritten Holiday Messages – Mount Olive Middle School Gifted & Talented

Face masks – Sponsored by the All Veterans Alliance

Socks

Lap blankets

Deck of Cards

Tooth brush / paste

Hand sanitizer

Small Frames

Crossword puzzles

Stationary ( w/pre-stamped envelopes)

Pens –

*Note: Sponsorship can be in full or in part or individual donation. Suggestions for additional items are welcome.