Holly Spirit School Announces Annual Tricky Tray

Holy Spirit School located at 330 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pequannock will be hosting their Annual Tricky Tray on Friday, April 24th in the Heslin-Codiroli Center (gym). We are grateful for the community members that have been so supportive throughout the years and we hope you will join us again for an evening that will prove to be just as entertaining and enjoyable as in the past. This year’s tricky tray will have over 250 prizes that include a 55” TV, iPad, Apple Watch, Tickets to a Broadway Show, Gas Grill, Sporting Event Tickets, AirPods, $500 gift certificate to Broadway.com, Baskets, Raffles, 50/50 and more. Admission is $25 and includes a sheet of small prize tickets along with dessert and coffee. Feel free to bring your own Food and Beverages! Doors will open at 5 p.m. and calling begins at 7 p.m. Attendees, must be 18 years of age and over to attend. To purchase tickets or for more information call the school at 973-835-5680.