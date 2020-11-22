Holy Spirit School Annual Tree Sale

By on No Comment

Holy Spirit School, located at 330 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pequannock is having their 13th Annual Christmas Tree Sale.  The sale includes a variety of trees and wreaths.  The sale will begin Saturday, Nov. 28th, 2020 and hours are Monday thru Thursdays 6 pm to 9 pm, Fridays, 6 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays 9 am to 10 pm and Sundays 9 am to 9 pm.  All proceeds benefit the students at Holy Spirit School.  For more information or if you have any questions, please call the school office at 973-835-5680.

Holy Spirit School Annual Tree Sale added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.