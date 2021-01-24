“Home Grown” RHS Yearbook wins with GSSPA

Roxbury High School’s yearbook design team takes top honors once again. Its 2020 Yearbook publication, “Home Grown” was awarded first place gold award in the Garden State Scholastic Press Association’s annual yearbook contest.

RHS Advisor, Scott Schilling worked with the Yearbook Production class and the Yearbook Club which was co-advised by Izzy Speronza to create the yearbook from start to finish.

“The students put in countless hours to make sure the yearbook reflected how amazing their experience was at Roxbury High School. Throw in a pandemic quarantine and these kids still got it done,” shared Renee Zengel, RHS Visual Arts Lead Teacher.

GSSPA’s contests are judged by professional journalists, professors, and experienced advisers from outside New Jersey. Each submission receives a thorough critique with points awarded in each category.