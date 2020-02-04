Hopatcong High Musicians Selected for Region Honors Band and Choir

Congratulations to Hopatcong musicians Teresa Turnage (Senior Trombone) and Alyssa Alvarez (Junior Alto) and who auditioned for and were accepted into the Region 1 (North Jersey) Honors Band and Choir on Saturday, January 4 held at Paramus High School. Approximately 1400 high school students competed from Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren Counties. Approximately 300 students were selected to participate in the honors ensembles. As a special note, Teresa placed 4th in all auditioning trombones, and Alyssa placed 7th in all auditioning choir girls

Each student will participate in five rehearsals and perform an honors concert. The band concert was held on Sunday, January 26 at Parsippany Hills High School, and the choir concert was held on Saturday, February 1 at Morris Knolls High School.

Teresa plays trombone in every Hopatcong High School band, is a Drum Major of the marching band, and is the President Tri-M Honors Music Society, Chapter #7212. Alyssa plays in the high school concert band, the holiday ensemble, jazz band, performs onstage in the Drama Club, and is a member of Tri-M Honors Music Society. Their placement in the Honors Ensembles makes them eligible to audition for All State Band and Choir.