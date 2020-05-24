Hopatcong Teacher Mails Students Happiness During COVID-19

Mrs. Michelle Tumminelli was missing her third graders so much, but knew she couldn’t be with them. So, she did the next best thing. She sent Flat Mrs. Tumminellis to all of her students! Flat Mrs. Tumminelli is a good friend to the world famous traveler Flat Stanley! Mrs. Tumminelli was so excited to see all of her adventures with her class. So far, she has gotten to play lots of Monopoly, she has gone fishing, helped write letters to penpals, done some gardening, baking, helped with online schoolwork, and played outside a lot! She can’t wait to see more of her students’ adventures with Flat Mrs. Tumminelli!