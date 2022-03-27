HWS to Present ‘Music As Motion’–Two Years After Originally Scheduled

Postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, in Morristown.

HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno of Parsippany says, “We are very glad to be back at the Bickford Theatre to FINALLY perform ‘Music As Motion’! This concert was originally planned for March 2020, but then everything shut down. We are also very excited to be featuring as our soloist Professor Ken DeCarlo of Chatham, the head of brass studies at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts.”

Among the pieces being performed at the “Music As Motion” concert are:

* “Rolling Thunder” by Henry Fillmore

* “Ye Banks and Braes O’Bonnie Doon” by Percy Grainger

* “Extraordinary Machines of Clockwork and Steam” by Scott Watson

* “American Patrol” by F. W. Meacham

* “Kinetic” by Micah Levy

* “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen, conducted by HWS associate conductor Kurt Zimmermann of Rockaway

* “Motion” by Brian Balmages

Two additional pieces–“Fantaisie and Variations on the Carnival of Venice” by Jean-Baptiste Arban and “Fantaisie Brilliante,” also by Jean-Baptiste Arban–will feature trumpet solo performances by Kenneth DeCarlo.

DeCarlo joined the trumpet faculty of the Mason Gross School of the Arts in 2014 and was appointed head of brass in 2019. He is a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music and was a student of John Ware and Vince Penzarella, both former members of the New York Philharmonic.

The HWS soloist has performed and recorded with the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony, and the Saito Kinen Orchestra, and he has played in numerous Broadway shows and film scores, notably Gemini Man, which was released October 2019.

DeCarlo has been a featured soloist in venues in Japan, China, and Southeast Asia, playing concertos of Bach, Haydn, Hummel, and Leopold Mozart. He is equally committed to performing within the community, appearing as a soloist with the Raritan Valley Symphonic Band and with wind bands at the Mason Gross School of the Arts, playing such diverse literature as the trumpet concerto of Alexander Arutunian and Edwin Franko Goldman’s cornet solo “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Tickets to “Music As Motion” are $25 apiece for non-members of the Morris Museum, $20 for museum members, and $15 for students under age 25 with a valid student ID. Proof of full Covid vaccination is required and all patrons must wear face coverings while in the theater.

Tickets may be purchased through the Bickford Theatre box office, by calling 973-971-3706, or by going to morrismuseum.org/.