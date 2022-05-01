I Remember Mom: So Dear and Precious Be Thy Talent and Divine Gifts

By Richard Mabey Jr.

From about the Spring of 2009 till the end of 2015, Mom and I took a series of continuous education, creative writing classes at The Villages Continuing Education Program in Central Florida. We took a course on writing children’s stories and also a class on writing about one’s family history.

It was during the classes on writing children’s stories that my mom, Janet Ethel Kemmerer, did shine like a glistening diamond. Mom absolutely loved writing little children’s stories. I know I may be prejudiced in reporting this, but Mom truly was one of the absolute best students in the entire class. It was a relatively large class of about 40 students.

Mom wrote a series of little stories about the love between this little boy and his pet cat. It was such a funny thing, that during one of the classes, Mom was reading one of her many stories about this little boy and his endearing cat. Suddenly, in a flash, it dawned on me! Mom was writing about her memories of me when I was a little boy and the sweet cat that I loved all so much.

I tried to convince Mom to submit her stories to a children’s magazine, or set up a blog website for children. But Mom insisted that she was happy enough to just share her stories with her fellow classmates. Mom loved the creative writing class for children’s stories.

I deeply regret that I never videotaped Mom reading her children’s stories during our class time. Mom really did have a knack for reading her stories with such heart-felt feelings. The people really did love her little stories about the little boy and his endearing cat. Mom was the toast of our class.

I also regret that I wasn’t stronger on my stance for Mom to submit some of her stories to a children’s magazine or to set up a blog for her children’s stories. Sadly, my time machine doesn’t work, so I can’t go back in time.

It’s been over two years since Mom went Home to be with the Lord. It’s only been in the past month or so, that I’ve come to realize where my love for story telling came from. Mom was such a good story teller. She was a natural at weaving a web to capture the human heart, in all of her stories. There was a most wonderful poetic rhythm in the wording of her stories. They were simple tales, but at the same time they were deeply profound. Life lessons were cleverly wrapped around this little boy’s love for his pet cat.

I’d give an eyetooth to be able to sit in that creative writing class and listen to Mom read one of her children’s stories for just one more time. I’d trade in my entire comic book collection, my bank account, and my collection of antique books, to hear Mom read one of her stories just one more time. I regret that I didn’t encourage Mom, more than I did.

Life is short. None of us have a guarantee that we’ll be here when the sun sets tomorrow. Encourage your loved ones to do their very best. Share words of kindness. Overlook each other’s faults and weaknesses. Find the natural talents and strengths of your loved ones, and compliment them on their natural gifts. Forgive, forgive, and forgive. Burn all the grudges. Life is short. Truly, love one another with unconditional love.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: I Remember Mom.