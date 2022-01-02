I Remember Mom: The Precious Gift of Flowers

By Richard Mabey Jr.

There is immense, powerfully positive energy that abounds in flowers. They are a most wonderful source of upliftment. They are, in all so many ways, an outer manifestation of the love that abideth in thy human heart.

My sister, Patti, and I would often buy flowers for Mom. Looking back though, sometimes I think we should have bought even more flowers for Mom. They meant all so much to her. They would bring a smile to her face and a song to her heart. I’d give up my entire comic book collection to be able to hand Mom just one more bouquet of flowers.

There was Mother’s Day, Mom’s birthday, Easter Sunday, and a few other special holidays that were mainstays for buying Mom flowers. Then, of course, we would buy Mom flowers for the crazy holidays like, National Hot Dog Day and Love Your Frog Day. We would have the florist put on the little card, “Happy National Hot Dog Day to a Wonderful Mom!” Mom always got such a kick out of that dear old gag.

And, of course, there was the process of taking the flowers out of their delivery wrappings. Then finding a vase, then putting water in the vase and then of course, having Mom arrange the flowers in the vase. It was all such a joyful and uplifting moment in time.

Flowers are one of the good Lord’s most beautiful gifts to us. We often take them all so much for granted. But, it’s hard to imagine living in a world without flowers. Their bright and cheerful colors, their joyous scent, the softness of their petals. Flowers are a most incredible thing to behold.

Life is short. Before the sun sets today, please do think about sending a loved one flowers. It is time and money well invested. For it is a guarantee that whoever receives the flowers that you send to them, will be uplifted and inspired by your loving kindness.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: I Remember Mom.