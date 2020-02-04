Income Tax Assistance at the Mount Olive Public Library

NORWESCAP will once again offer free income tax assistance to senior citizens, disabled, and income eligible New Jersey residents at Mount Olive Public Library.

Tax assistance is offered beginning Thursday, February 13th and runs every Thursday through April 9th from 10am-3:15pm.

There will also be appointments available on the following Saturdays: February 22nd; March 7th; and March 28th from 9:30am-1:15pm.

TAX ASSISTANCE IS OFFERED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Appointments this year will NOT be made through the library!

To make an appointment, call NORWESCAP at: (973) 784-4900 Ext. 3502

The library will still provide access to tax forms and instructions, reference materials to help demystify the tax filing process, and online access for e-filing.

NORWESCAP is a private, non-profit corporation established to serve the low-income population of northwest New Jersey. The agency employs about 300 persons, both full and part time, dedicated to housing development, energy conservation, child care, Head Start, volunteerism, and much more. Community Action remains an important local resource for families with NORWESCAP and other agencies across the state demonstrating their cost- effective service delivery method which creates thriving communities.