INTERGRATED ART AND DRAMA AT THE ALBROOK SCHOOL

This was a project done by the Upper Elementary students at The Albrook School. The students selected a famous painting and created their rendition using creative costumes and background scenery. They also wrote the backstory of what they thought might have happened right before the moment was captured in the painting. Additionally, the student’s composed and performed original monologues as the characters in the paintings.

