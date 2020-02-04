ITALY IS CALLING YOU BACK TO MT. OLIVE PUBLIC LIBRARY!

Join us in our Gathering Room on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8:30 p.m. for Italian Movie Night 13, featuring the movie “Ieri, Oggi, Domani” (“Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow”) presented by Domenico Tancredi.

Ieri, Oggi, Domani is a 1964 Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film. It is a three-story comedy by Vittorio De Sica, starring Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni in all three stories. In Italian with English subtitles. Registration Requested. Call 973-691-8686 Ext. 106 or go to www.mopl.org to register.