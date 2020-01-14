It’s Magic! Reza: Edge of Illusion Jan. 11

Members and friends of National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section will enjoy a new age magic show, called “Reza: Edge of Illusion,” on Saturday evening, January 11, at 7 p.m., at the Community Theatre, 100 South St., in Morristown.



Coordinated by Lisa Barta, NCJW, West Morris’s fund-raising chair, with support from Rhonda Goldberger, this fund-raiser will blend magic and illusion in a melange of wonderment the likes of which you’ve never seen before. Reza takes the art of illusion to new heights, offering incredible, cutting-edge magic, masterful comedic timing, and interactive and inspirational moments in a rock concert–style show that appeals to magic fans young and old!

Tickets to the magic show are $39 (basic); $35 (children 12 and under); $49 (patron); and $59 (benefactor). Deadline for ordering tickets is December 12.

NCJW confronts today’s most urgent social and economic challenges facing women, children, and families. Powered by the Jewish imperative to ensure dignity for all, we impact policy, advocate for justice, and support the community. Your voice has never been more essential and our voices together make a meaningful difference in the world.

For further details, contact Lisa Barta (lisakb53@yahoo.com; 201-797-9133).