James Fallon Second Grader Collects Toys for Kids in Need

Terrie O’Connor Realtors’ Kinnelon office is so happy to have met our friend, Valentina Ferraro, a second grader at the James Fallon School in Wayne. Valentina voluntarily collects new toys from her neighbors and family members to donate to kids in need. Valentina’s thoughts were that she wanted to help children that might not be receiving any gifts. Valentina starts collecting toys the day after Christmas for the following year, by asking neighbors and friends to donate and keeps a box at her home for drop offs. She said she “wishes she could see the kids opening their presents on Christmas morning.” She also said she doesn’t want anything for Christmas, just wants to give to kids that need toys. She gave each toy a little kiss before she puts any of the toys under the tree. This is the second year that Valentina was kind enough to drop her collection of toys at Terrie O’Connor Realtors’ Kinnelon office in support of the company’s drive for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

For over 65 years, the United States Marine Corps has worked with families in need with the Marine Toys for Tots program. Overall, over 400 million toys have been distributed to over 188 million children. Although Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization, they do rely on the generosity of others in their giving to keep the organization afloat. They have found a good partner in Valentina and in Terrie O’Connor Realtors.