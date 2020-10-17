Jayden Perez launches website and social media for his non-profit

Local young philanthropist Jayden Perez has launched a website and social media for his non-profit 501(c) organization From The Bottom of My Heart.

His website (https://fromthebottomofmyheart.org), Facebook page, and Instagram page are helping to push forward his humanitarian missions of providing toys, clothes, food and necessities to children, families, front line workers and pets.

Since the age of 8, Jayden has been working to spread kindness and serve individuals and families and the community in times of need.

With the COVID pandemic, Jayden was forced to keep a social distance, but that has not stopped him from helping. In this time of n​eed, he purchased 1,500 hand sanitizers and gave them to the local schools, library, police department, fire department and people in need.

Jayden collected face masks and gloves to help hospitals in need. He also got a sewing machine and learned how to make face masks to help even more people.

He recently received a donation of numerous cases of water from Voss Water and distributed them to community front line workers and first responders. He donated to the WP Dialysis Center, First Aid Squad, Kessler Rehabilitation Center, Atlantic Dermatology, Little Falls Family Dental and his mail lady. He also gave water and bags filled with toiletries and snacks to the homeless in Paterson.

“We can’t just stay still,” said Jayden. “Now more than ever everyone has to come together and help spread some kindness.”