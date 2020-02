Johnson & Wales University (JWU) student Jack Feldman of Morristown, New Jersey, a Robotics Engineering major in the College of Engineering & Design, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 term. To receive dean’s list commendation, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or above. Feldman, a first-year student, is the son of Annemarie and David Feldman and a 2019 graduate of Gill St. Bernard High School.