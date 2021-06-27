Join CCM’s Pharmacy Tech Apprenticeship Program and Pursue a Rewarding Career

Opportunities to become a healthcare professional have never been better and County College of Morris (CCM) is here to prepare anyone aspiring to join this exciting field. Along with its acclaimed nursing, radiography and respiratory therapy programs, the college now is offering a new Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program that provides paid on-the-job training in addition to classroom learning.

Pharmacy technicians work with licensed pharmacists in pharmacies, hospitals and assisted living facilities to properly dispense medications and with insurance companies to ensure the best coverage for the consumer.

Why Be an Apprentice?

An apprenticeship is a mutually beneficial relationship between employers and their apprentices. Apprentices gain expertise in an innovative program, gain a quality education, and create a direct connection to a healthcare employer to receive paid on-the-job training. The CCM program prepares students to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Exam to gain its CPhT credential. The CCM program is ideal for individuals seeking a next step following high school graduation, those who need to work while earning a college degree, and individuals seeking better employment opportunities.

To enroll in the program, you need to be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be proficient in math and English, and pass background and drug screening checks. If you are interested in learning more about our pharmacy technician apprenticeship program, please complete this form and a member of the CCM team will reach out to you.

Employers: Develop your Pharmacy Technician Pipeline

Employer partners are a critical component of apprenticeship programs. The Center for Workforce Development (WFD) is looking to cultivate partnerships with local pharmacies and healthcare facilities to host apprentices. Collaborating with CCM, as an employer partner, is an opportunity to gain access to a dedicated funding source that will cover the cost of the training and offset additional employee wages. Want to know more? WFD will be holding a virtual open house for employers on Wednesday, June 30, from 2 – 3 p.m. To register and receive a link for the open house, please complete this form.