Join The Rabbi who made it to Chopped with Chabad of Passaic County

Join a live presentation on Zoom on February 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Fee is $15 per family, which includes the Chopped semi-finalist- Rabbi Hanoch Hecht’s new book for you upon registration. Rabbi Hecht, professor at Culinary Institute of America and semi-finalist on Chopped will entertain us and demo a favorite recipe from his book. This Kabbalah of Food evening is co- hosted by Chabad of Kendall, Florida, Chabad of West Orange, Chabad of Short Hills and by the Chabad Center of Passaic County. Register at Jewishwayne.com.