Kiwimbi holds Annual Zumabthon – A Virtual Event with International Zumbathon Instructors

Zumba is an energetic form of exercise set to lively music which requires no prior experience. On Saturday, March 12th at noon EST, Kiwimbi will host a Zumbathon event featuring 7 well-known local and international instructors. All are welcome! Tickets are $12. Registration can be done by texting ZUMBATHON to 41444 or by visiting Kiwimbi’s website.
Kiwimbi International is a U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunity through education to underprivileged children and their families in Sub-Saharan Africa.
To sponsor/partner with Kiwimbi or learn more about the event, please reach out toinfo@kiwimbi.org. You can also register for the event online at www.kiwimbi.org.