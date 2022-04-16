Knights of Columbus Hosting Shred Event

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, 8:00am ‘till 11:00am, the KOC will be hosting a shred event. Arrive early as this event will end prior to 1100 am if the shredding truck reaches capacity.

The event will be held at KofC Blessed Mother Seton Council 5410 3 Schmidt Lane Flanders, NJ (Off Main St. adjacent to Flanders Fire Department). Take advantage of this safe and secure method of destroying confidential documents and proper electronic recycling while helping your local K of C organization! Paper will be shred by ABSOLUTE SHREDDING, LLC.

Please bring your documents in either paper bags or cardboard boxes. Shredding is limited to confidential and sensitive materials only, please recycle all other paper. No binders or magazines. Electronics will be accepted loose only no boxes needed.

Shredding Donations: $5.00 per bag (brown grocery bag size) or $10.00 per box (copy paper box size; for every 5 boxes 1 free).

Electronic Donations: $10.00 for each TOWER or LAPTOP (NOTE: HARD DRIVES MUST BE REMOVED FROM TOWER OR LAPTOP — WE CAN HELP YOU REMOVE THEM) which includes the mouse, keyboard, speakers and wires. We also destroy hard drives @ $20 each. and cell phones @ $10.00 each (remove lithium battery). CD’S @ $0.50 each.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 973-584-2960 or 973-647-4532. All proceeds are used for council needs.