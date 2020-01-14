Lane Contractors Support Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry

Lane Contractors in Wayne supported the WIN Food Pantry again this year, with their annual Thanksgiving food drive! Joey Lane and his mother Laurie dropped off over 80 bags of food and more than $1,000 in cash including supermarket gift cards. Thank you for helping to feed your neighbors when they need it the most! For more information about the Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry, visit www.winfoodpantry.org.

