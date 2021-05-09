Laurelwood Arboretum Hosts Girl Scout Project Day

Girl Scout Troop 95876 held a project day at Laurelwood Arboretum. The older girls instructed the Brownies and Daisies about pollinator plants. Then they all planted wildflower seeds in pots to start their own pollinator garden. In addition, Girl Scout Troop 951562 discussed the importance of farm-to-table produce.

The scouts are working on the completion of their Journey Badge towards their silver and gold awards. Laurelwood volunteers facilitated the project and provided tables and chairs in the Knippenberg Center patio area.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. For additional information, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org or send an email to info@laurelwoodarboretum.org.