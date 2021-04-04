Laurelwood Arboretum Readies for Spring With Annual Gift of Green Campaign

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum has launched its annual Give the Gift of Green Campaign to raise funds for the start of the gardening season. Gift of Green donations help provide the resources to recreate our Sensory Garden after its winter rest, to restore the plantings along Azalea Way now that the pond dredging project is complete, to add annuals for color and texture at our entrances, and to replace aging trees and shrubs. Not surprisingly in these unsettled times, we had to trim our budget for the second year in a row, so now more than ever we depend on the Gift of Green to keep Laurelwood beautiful.

Donations can be made online at www.laurelwoodarboretum.org or mailed to Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum, PO Box 07474-2433, Wayne, NJ 007474-2433. We thank our members and many friends for their generous support.

Laurelwood Arboretum continues to be open from 8 am to dusk every day. Its 30 acres of beautiful woodlands and gardens are just waking up from their winter’s rest, and early spring blooms are already plentiful. There is plenty of room in the arboretum to comply with current recommendations to keep your distance from others while still being able to enjoy all that we have to offer. Masks are required when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. For additional information about A Sculpture Trail or the Friends organization, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org, To get involved, send an email to info@laurelwoodarboretum.org or call 973-831-5675.