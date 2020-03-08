Letter to the Editor: A Gentlewoman

By: Marc Goch

I first met Charlie (and her very supportive family) at the All Veterans Memorial (AVM) at Turkey Brook Park in Mount Olive Township. She was finishing up touches on the War Dog Memorial (in the AVM), and instantly I felt her compassion for all animals, our military fallen, and those who served in all branches. To this day, I am amazed at her pro-active work towards animal, human rights, and our military. You can feel her presence and her devotion, she has put into her projects. A great tribute to her would be a visit to the AVM. You will then know what a special lady that Charlie is.