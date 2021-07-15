Little Falls Celebrates 105 Anniversary

Pictured are children taking part in Story Time and Crafts at the Little Falls Public Library's 105th anniversary celebration on June 12.

Patrons of the Little Falls Public Library are seen visiting during the 105th anniversary celebration on June 12.

Library Director Kristin Blumberg (right) and Children's Librarian Linda Belen serve refreshments during the Little Falls Public Library's 105th anniversary celebration on June 12.

BY TINA PAPPAS

The Little Falls Public Library held their 105th anniversary with lots of activities and much fanfare on June 12. Staffers and patrons alike celebrated on the front lawn of the library, adhering to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

They celebrated with Story Time and Crafts with Children’s Librarian Linda Belen, and offered cupcakes and refreshments for patrons. Staffers also provided assistance to children during crafts.

According to Library Director Kristin Blumberg, the library, located at 8 Warren Street, first opened its doors in 1916 when it became incorporated. It was constructed as a Carnegie-style building, identical to the Civic Center building, which sat on the curb. That original building was torn down and the current building was built in 1968.

“You only turn 105 once!” said Blumberg, “So happy to see so many library patrons come out here today. We had a good turnout of approximately 60 people who out came to celebrate the library’s milestone with us today.”

Library Board President Anne Kahwaty echoed the sentiment and said libraries aren’t just for books anymore.

“We’re proud of the history of the last 105 years, and we’re looking forward to serving the residents of Little Falls in new and exciting ways,” she said.

The library had turned virtual-only in March 2020 due to the quarantine, and reopened July 6 with virtual options. Blumberg said the library is now open for its full hours, however most of the summer programming will be held outside, weather permitting, although some programming will remain virtual. There is no indoor programming as of yet.

“As far as COVID restrictions, we are now also allowing patrons to come and sit, whether it is to study or read the

newspaper, but we do have the seats socially distanced,” Blumberg added.

According to Blumberg, the library is allowing masks to be optional to those patrons who are vaccinated. Children under 12 and adults who are not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask. Socially distanced computers will be available to the public also.

Anne Kahwaty added that if residents do not yet a have a library card, they should consider getting one. The process, she added, will take them less than two minutes.

“Residents can then have access to everything we offer, such as tablets and hot spots, museum passes, our summer reading program, Tails and Tales, Story Time in the Park, all right on our front lawn,” she explained, adding that the jobs and career accelerator tool, books, and DVDs are also available.

“All of it is free!” she emphasized.

Additionally, the Little Falls Public Library will be at the Little Falls Farmers Market every other weekend this season.

“So look for us and we can sign you up for a library card on the spot. Once you have a card, you’ll have access to everything we offer, inside the library, as well as online,” she noted.

Kahwaty also said that library launched a new and improved website on June 21.

Photos courtesy of the Township of Little Falls