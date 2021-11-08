Little Falls Holds Annual 5K Run/Walk

By on No Comment

Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Mayor James Damiano, Councilwoman Christine Hablitz, Councilman Chris Vancheri and Council President Anthony Sgobba are pictured at the Little Falls 5K Run/Walk.

Pictured is Little Falls James Damiano greeting participants of the Run Little Falls 5K Run/Walk held on Oct. 3.

By Tina Pappas 

 

Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Mayor James Damiano, Councilwoman Christine Hablitz, Councilman Chris Vancheri and Council President Anthony Sgobba are pictured at the Little Falls 5K Run/Walk.

The Little Falls Recreation Department held its annual Run Little Falls 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 3. Participants came out under sunny skies at the newly refurbished Sports and Recreation Complex, where the start of the race commenced and where it finished.

The route took runners and walkers through the Township’s residential streets and down through Main Street.

Councilwoman Tanya Seber commented on the race, saying it was big a success.

“Run Little Falls 5K had a perfect weather day!” she said. “It’s so much fun being able to bring these events to our town. Everyone really enjoyed it, and we look forward to next year’s 5K.”

 

Photos courtesy of The Township of Little Falls

 

Little Falls Holds Annual 5K Run/Walk added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.