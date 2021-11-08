Little Falls Holds Annual 5K Run/Walk

Pictured is Little Falls James Damiano greeting participants of the Run Little Falls 5K Run/Walk held on Oct. 3.

Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Mayor James Damiano, Councilwoman Christine Hablitz, Councilman Chris Vancheri and Council President Anthony Sgobba are pictured at the Little Falls 5K Run/Walk.

By Tina Pappas

The Little Falls Recreation Department held its annual Run Little Falls 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 3. Participants came out under sunny skies at the newly refurbished Sports and Recreation Complex, where the start of the race commenced and where it finished.

The route took runners and walkers through the Township’s residential streets and down through Main Street.

Councilwoman Tanya Seber commented on the race, saying it was big a success.

“Run Little Falls 5K had a perfect weather day!” she said. “It’s so much fun being able to bring these events to our town. Everyone really enjoyed it, and we look forward to next year’s 5K.”

Photos courtesy of The Township of Little Falls