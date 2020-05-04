Little Falls Lights It Blue For Autism Awareness Month

By Tina Pappas

The Township of Little Falls will be highlighting Autism Awareness Month in April by lighting the municipal building blue with outdoor lights and by raising the Autism Awareness flag. According to Councilman Chris Vancheri, a meet and greet with several local families was originally scheduled this month, and will be rescheduled at a later time due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

“It’s a new environment we’re in,” Vancheri said during the recent Township Council meeting, held on March 23, where he and other council members participated remotely. “We wish everyone the best to stay safe.and we’ll get through this.”

Mayor James Damiano echoed Vancheri’s sentiments and invited those passing by in their vehicles to observe the blue lighting at the municipal building.

“It’s especially during these times that we need to do what we can to lift everyone’s spirits,” Damiano said. “If you happen to be on the road when it’s dark out, I invite you to drive by the municipal building, which will be lit up in blue all month long in support of our friends with autism.”