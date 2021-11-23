Little Falls Recreation Presents Winter Sports

By Tina Pappas

The Township of Little Falls presents the Winter Sports program.

Little Falls Recreation will run kindergarten to second grade Basketball Clinics, provided by Blaze Group Crew for Little Falls residents only. To be held on Wednesday evenings in January through February. Registration deadline is Dec. 15, 2021 and registration fee is $96.00.

Third to eighth grade Boys and Girls Recreation Basketball will run through under the Passaic Valley Youth Recreation Basketball League. It will be an eight game season plus playoffs. Weekly practices start in December and games will run from January to March. There will be limited travel to Totowa, Woodland Park and North Haledon. Registration deadline is Nov. 10, 2021 and registration fee is $105.00. There is a need for coaches. If you would like to be a volunteer coach, please email lfbbcommish@gmail.com.

Kindergarten to eighth grade Co-ed Indoor Soccer will be held at the Little Falls Sports and Recreation Complex Gymnasium for Little Falls Residents only. It will run every Sunday from January through March. Registration deadline is Dec. 3, 2021 and registration fee is $35.00. There is a need for coaches. If you would like to be a volunteer coach, please email cvancheri@icloud.com.

35 & older Men’s Basketball League will be held at the Little Falls Sports and Recreation Complex Gymnasium. It will run on Thursday evenings from January through March. Team registration: TBD.

Indoor Pickleball for Little Falls Pickleball and Racquet Club Badge Holders only. It will run on Mondays and Thursdays from December through March from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.