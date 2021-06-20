Little Falls Sports and Recreation Complex in Full Swing Post Upgrades

Pictured is Erik Getz, main cook, along with Alyssa Garcia, server, at the newly renovated "Shack" located at the Sports & Recreation Complex.

The Sports & Recreation Complex is receiving ongoing updates. Pictured is the new signage in front of the Recreation building.

Pictured is the Little Falls Recreation Building, which received an array of updates.

Pictured are Pickleball enthusiasts enjoying an early evening game at the newly installed Pickleball courts, located at the Little Falls Sports & Recreation Complex.

By Tina Pappas

The Sports and Recreation Complex is in full swing with residents and visitors alike taking advantage of the recent renovations made to the building and fields.

The ongoing upgrades to the facility, located at 160 Paterson Ave, consist of a new air-conditioning system inside the gymnasium, a new PA system inside and outside the building, as well as new turf fields and Pickleball courts. The snack stand, known as “The Shack,” has also become a popular spot since it was renovated. More planned upgrades are in the works for the entire facility, which include a new floor being installed inside the Recreation Center.

John Pace, Director of Recreation for the Township of Little Falls, said one of the biggest highlights so far has been making good use of the new Pickleball courts and refurbished tennis courts.

“It’s been nonstop usage on a daily basis, from 9 a.m. to at least 10 p.m.” he explained, adding that the fields are also

well lit since the previous lighting was replaced several years ago with LED lighting.

“The Pickleball courts’ lights are all new. Everything works with a push button system and are not on all the time,” he added.

“The new turf fields have also been heavily used since the installation.

“They’ve been put to good use and there have been no issues at all, ” he explained. “They’re a safe component.”

The new PA system has also been a welcomed addition to the upgrades. According to Tyler Passero, Assistant Director of Recreation, the system has been utilized at all the games so far.

“It’s working fantastic and everybody loves it,” Passero said. “It makes the games that much more special for the kids.”

According to Pace, the feedback has been overwhelming regarding the upgrades and favorable emails have been consistently coming into the center over how much enjoyment people are experiencing.

“It’s from people who both live in town and who don’t live in town complimenting what a beautiful complex we have here,” he noted. “I had said just last year that everyone was going to love these improvements, and it came to fruition.”

COVID-19 guidelines continue to be in place with thermometer checks, sanitizing equipment and social distancing are still being conducted, he added.

“We’ve been doing these guidelines since day one, but we’re hoping for a somewhat more relaxed environment this summer,” Pace further added. “It’s still a work in progress to see what restrictions might be relaxed if at all. We have to wait and see.”

Pace also said COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be in place if necessary for this year’s summer camp program, which will be held at the complex. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the month of July.

The upgraded snack stand is also proving to be popular with patrons. According to Steve Baskinger, who is in charge of the stand, there’s been positive feedback from those who are enjoying the pavilion. New methods to streamline ordering are being offered via the Township of Little Falls Recreation Department’s Facebook page. Payments can also be done electronically for ease in ordering, including a phone number available for text orders as well. The stand opens up not just for recreation but for other businesses as well, including many who just pass by to try the food and enjoy the hanging out at the shack. It is also open for nighttime games.

“We put in a new shelter and sound system, and we’re currently waiting on more tables and other upgrades were recently completely,” Baskinger said.

Some of the kitchen’s upgrades include a new oven, freezer, fryer and griddle.

“The kitchen was totally renovated, and it’s being utilized seven days a week,” he added. “My wife Sandi and I are in charge of it. We have a main cook Erik Getz who should get all the credit because we’ve received so many great responses about the food. We just hired another cook to relieve him a bit.”

Some daily offerings include soup specials, hot dogs, chicken dishes, salads and a variety of beverages.

“The Shack is also a great place to hang out,” Baskinger said.

Photos courtesy of the Township of Little Falls