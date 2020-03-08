Livingston Horse Farm Preserved, Saved from Development

The Land Conservancy is proud to announce the preservation of ten-acre Evergreen Miniature Horse Farm on Northfield Road, a deal nine years in the making.

This meticulously manicured, picturesque farm boasts rolling hills, a stream, several barns, and a gazebo. As one of the last large parcels of land in Livingston, this property has been in the sights of developers for some time. It’s also been a target for preservation by The Land Conservancy, which has been working with the Township of Livingston to broker a deal with the longtime owners. So it was cause for celebration when Anthony and Viola Licari decided to sell their farm to the town, which will protect the land as a public park and ensure its natural beauty remains available to residents and visitors in perpetuity.

The Licari farm has been a notable landmark in Livingston for decades, even more so now that almost all of the land around it has been built up for residential and commercial use. When the miniature horses and ponies weren’t traveling all over the country to shows and competitions, they could be seen gamboling in the fields next door to St. Barnabas Medical Center. While the horses have found new homes, the township plans to keep the well-maintained property largely intact and has formed a committee to determine future passive recreational uses for the space.

Everyone seems happy with the outcome, including Livingston Mayor Rudy Fernandez. “This township is thrilled to have purchased the Licari Miniature Horse Farm, an iconic setting in our community. Leveraging our Open Space Trust, together with future reimbursement from New Jersey Green Acres, we were able to keep this pristine property from being developed and ensure that it will remain in its natural state for the use and benefit of our residents forever.

The mayor and council want to recognize and thank the many volunteers who serve, and have served, on the township’s Open Space Committee, whose foresight, hard work, and

Contact: Kate Munning (973) 541-1010 x15 kmunning@tlc-nj.org

dedication over many years has led to the preservation of this important natural resource. We would also like to express our appreciation to our Open Space consultant The Land Conservancy of New Jersey for their guidance, expertise, and commitment in making this long-sought purchase and preservation a reality. Finally, we would like to thank the Licari family for resisting pressure from developers and allowing the Township to become the caretakers for this legacy property. The township council has formed a committee of residents and stakeholders to make recommendations on the future use and enjoyment of this property by our residents.”

The Land Conservancy of New Jersey is a member-supported, non-profit, accredited land trust dedicated to preserving and protecting natural land and water resources throughout the State. Originally founded as an all-volunteer group in 1981, the organization has worked with 100 municipalities in 13 counties and continues to be recognized for meeting the highest standards for protecting open space, upholding the public trust, and ensuring that their conservation efforts are permanent.