Local Artist Exhibits “Urania’s Mirror” at County College of Morris

Joseph Losavio, a contemporary, visionary painter, is exhibiting, ‘Urania’s Mirror’ at the County College of Morris (CCM) Art & Design Gallery.

The collection of 32 astronomical star chart cards incorporate illustrations based on Alexander Jamiesons’s “A Celestial Atlas,” also known as “a view of the Heavens.” Losavio’s works will be exhibited from July 29, through September 23.

Losavio lives and works in Sussex County. He connects on a deep level with the environment and finds the earth to be “an extension of self, with its glorious diversity and mysterious inner force.” After teaching art in public schools for 27 years, he now pursues painting full-time, “exploring the realms of art, psychology and spirituality.”

There will be a reception on Thursday, September 9, 6 – 8 p.m. Admission to both the reception and gallery is free.

For more information about the Art and Design programs offered at CCM, go to http://bit.ly/CCMArtandDesign/.