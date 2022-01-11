Local Players Participate in NBJFL All-Star Game

By Tina Pappas

Three local football players participated in the 2021 North Bergen Junior Football League’s (NBJFL) All-Star game on Nov. 21. The game was played on the field of West Milford High School.

According to Mark Monteyne, Totowa Recreation Director, all three players did an outstanding job representing the Totowa/Woodland Park Tigers Senior Football Team. The 14- year-old players consisted of Jason Hall of Woodland Park, Nicholas Huliev of Totowa and Logan Monteyne of Totowa. All three were selected to participate in the game.

“Huliev was selected as the Offensive MVP of the game, where he rushed for over 100 yards and made a touchdown,” said Monteyne. “Congratulations to all three players on a job well done!”

Photo courtesy of Mark Monteyne