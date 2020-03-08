LOOKING FOR A NEW AFFORDABLE UNISEX HAIR SALON?  CHECK OUT SPECIAL CUTS!

The full service salon with its experienced staff offers excellent haircuts for Men, Women and Children.

If you check them out on Google or Facebook you can see their 5 star ratings.

The shop is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome.

In addition to haircuts, Special Cuts Unisex Shop offers their women clients Blow-outs, Hair Color, Highlights, Perms, Waxing and Deep Conditioning.

For men there is a bonus of a Tee Tree neck massage & hot towel after haircut. Grey Blending and Permanent Hair Color for men in also available.

Special Cuts Unisex Shop specializes in Straight Razor Finish.

For Men services include Grey Blending and Permanent Hair Color. Also, for men there is a bonus of a Tea Tree Neck Massage & Hot Towel after the haircut.

Kids Cuts are done with extra care to make their haircuts enjoyable.

The staffs’ goals are to give excellent customer service and make their clients look their best. If a client is looking for a new option for a hairstyle, they will be happy to make suggestions.

Special Cuts Unisex Salon is an excellent choice for affordable hair services. One visit will show you that that they care about every client, and you will be pleased!

Special Cuts Unisex Salon has been in Livingston for over 5 years. The shop has professional stylists, a relaxing atmosphere, comfortable seating and 2 TV’s.

Special Cuts Unisex Shop is conveniently located at 525 South Livingston Avenue in Livingston. There is convenient parking next door in the lot between Capital One Bank & Cherry Brook Pet Supplies. Their phone number is 973-422-0303. Appointments available and walk-ins welcome.