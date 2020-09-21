Masks Donated by Tronex to Mount Olive Board of Ed

By on No Comment

Tronex donated several masks to the Mount Olive Board of Education to help keep our community safe. In the photo are Donald Chu, President & CEO, Poyee Tai, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Development Officer Daphne Mon, Assistant Vice President, Client Service Operations Joanne Muccione, Human Resources Manager Lining Li, Senior Accountant Mario Zambardi, Customer Service Representative Kathleen Bray, Senior Customer Service Representative Jennifer Chiriboga, Operating Accounting Supervisor Beth Steller, Accountant

 

 

Masks Donated by Tronex to Mount Olive Board of Ed added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.