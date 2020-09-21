Masks Donated by Tronex to Mount Olive Board of Ed

Tronex donated several masks to the Mount Olive Board of Education to help keep our community safe. In the photo are Donald Chu, President & CEO, Poyee Tai, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Development Officer Daphne Mon, Assistant Vice President, Client Service Operations Joanne Muccione, Human Resources Manager Lining Li, Senior Accountant Mario Zambardi, Customer Service Representative Kathleen Bray, Senior Customer Service Representative Jennifer Chiriboga, Operating Accounting Supervisor Beth Steller, Accountant