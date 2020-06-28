Mayor Runfeldt Congratulates Lincoln Park’s VoTech Graduates

In an attempt to give the recognition deserved to our graduating students from Lincoln Park, I would like to publicly mention the members of the various Classes of 2020 at the time they should have been celebrating in public. Congratulations to the graduating seniors from Morris County School of Technology. While we understand that an actual graduation has been scheduled for July 10, 2020, we knew that June 22, 2020 was the original date of your graduation ceremony and wanted to recognize that date and celebrate your achievement!