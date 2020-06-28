Mayor Runfeldt’s Message to Lincoln Park Middle School’s Class of 2020
In an attempt to give the recognition deserved to our graduating students from Lincoln Park, I would like to publicly mention the members of the various Classes of 2020 at the time they should have been celebrating in public.
Congratulations to the graduating 8th Class of the Lincoln Park Middle School:
· Ariana Abazi
· Emanuela Aleksovska
· Taher Alhallak
· Arianna Alli
· Hunter Altieri
· Jackson Babino
· Sean Bacanaya
· Raul Barranco
· Janberk Bilgec
· Emma Blanchard
· Michael Bono
· Lea Bruncaj
· Angelika Brzyzek
· Sara Brzyzek
· Dylan Cannizzaro
· Leilani Carreno
· Kensil Castillo
· Katherine Cifelli
· Christopher Clemente
· Kyra Cooke
· Bryanna Cossio
· Alisha Cuevas
· Jhovany De La Cruz Pena
· Dominic De La Rosa
· Jayson DeJesus
· Olivia DePalma
· Nikolas DeSantis
· Nicholas DiCoio
· Breanna Marie Dungca
· Adalia Edwards
· Sherif El Sayed
· Ailiana Espinal
· Elysia Esposito
· Paul Esteves
· Rafael Fajardo
· Christopher Fernandez Lopez
· Michael Flood
· Alanisse Freire
· Agnese Gamarra
· Nataly Garcia-Osorio
· Valery Garcia-Osorio
· Nathan Gaskins
· Alexandra Giannetto
· Matthew Gynn
· Nathan Harris
· Dylan Hartle
· Kaylee Holcomb
· Kerri Hopkins
· Kailyn Jordan
· Tyler Kasperzak
· Gio Katat
· Ava Kelly
· Olivia Kribs
· Elisa Latifi
· Cheyenne Lindsay
· Syndie Lintag
· Jasmine Liverpool
· Arlenys Luciano Santana
· Corey Madsen
· Nitya Makkapati
· Monica Mann
· Thomas Martin
· Brandon Martinez
· Cindy Matute-Pauta
· Adam Mladenovic
· Agustin Moraes
· Brooke Morris
· Jessica Murphy
· Elisa Nasufi
· Amy Oscanoa
· Hiba Oumial
· Gianny Ovalles Sanchez
· Mariia Pechalkina
· Janesy Pena
· Karolina Piedel
· Phillip Pizzo
· Salvatore Postiglione
· Adem Qose
· Emily Rasa
· Sarah Rasa
· Jeremy Regincos
· Brayan Rivera Velez
· Kyara Rodriguez
· Xavier Roman
· Jason Scocozzo
· Sibora Selimi
· Jeanne Serrano Rosado
· Jack Simnor
· Savannah Smentkowski
· Ashlee Sparer
· John Symons
· Leila Torres
· Rahel Toth
· Deniz Turan
· Charlize Valencia
· Christopher Vicente
· Belen Williams-Duarte
· Isabella Wojtas
· Abagaile Zanca
· Elizabeth Zanca
· Matthew Zenzer
· Michael Zuercher
Congratulations graduates! The entire community wishes you continued success in High School. These are certainly difficult and trying times. We are hopeful that you play a part in making this a better world for us and for future generations.