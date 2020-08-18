Meet Mount Olive High School’s Dance Fusion

By: Megan Roche

For 16 year old Moesha Malik, dance is in her blood. The rising senior at Mount Olive High School has been dancing since the age of three and she proudly shares her passion with the world. A Bollywood dancer, Malik started a dance club at Mount Olive High School, in hopes of inspiring others to find a love for dance.

Malik is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2017, Malik auditioned to dance at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (the Indian version of the Oscars). The 2017 IFAA’s were hosted at MetLife Stadium. She performed in multiple dance numbers throughout the show that was telecast around the world.

Malik started the journey to beginning her dance club, Mount Olive Fusion, at the beginning of 2019. She started meeting with the principal and the activities advisor at the school almost daily. When the administration gave the green light for the club, Malik started gauging interest and began meeting with her officers.

“I have loved dancing my entire life. I’ve been doing Bollywood dance classes since the age of 3. It’s a mixture of hip hop and jazz. I’ve loved it since I started it. Dance is a way for me to release my tension and to tell my story,” Malik said.

Two trips were planned by Mount Olive Fusion to share dance with the greater Mount Olive community; one to a daycare and the other to a senior citizen home. Sadly, COVID-19 cancelled both of those trips and the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Malik and her fellow officers leapt into action.

“I want to spread the joy that I have with dance to as many people as I can,” Malik says. “The club wants everyone to stay healthy and physical during quarantine. I know so many people who hate working out, think of this dance club as a way to enjoy exercise. This is a new form of exercising and it’s sending a message of having fun while working out.”

MO Fusion is now proudly sharing the love of dance through the world via social media. Malik and the MO Fusion dance club members are teaching dance classes online, both on Instagram live and Facebook live. Each week, the group teaches a hip hop class on Monday’s and a Bollywood dance class on Wednesday’s.

For Malik, being the founder and president of the club, is what she hopes is “a lasting legacy” at Mount Olive High School for the years to come.

“I really just want people to enjoy the art of dance. I feel that every person should have a hobby. I want this dance club to be a place where people can relax and enjoy themselves. I want people to find love and passion for something that they never thought they could do,” Malik said.

For more information on Mount Olive Fusion, visit Mount Olive Fusion on Facebook or follow them on Instagram at @m.o.fusion.