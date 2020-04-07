Mendham Borough Historical Society Announces April Meeting and Program

The Mendham Borough Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, April 28, at 1:30 PM in the Garabrant Center, 4 Wilson Street, Borough. Following a brief business meeting, Gregory Smith presents the program based on his new book, “More Mischievous in Mendham” – A Collection of Childhood Memories. In this Powerpoint program, Smith shares his memoirs based on his childhood in Mendham with new stories, filled with wit, warmth and nostalgia as the author explores the difficult-to-find humor in coming-of-age. Santa and the fireplace, the Easter bunny and the lasso, the ham radio and its consequences – are just a few of the roads down which he leads us with humor and interaction. “Mischievous In Mendham” was the author’s first well-received book about his Mendham years. Gregory Smith is a retired electronic technologist serving in several professional fields, National Radio Institute in DC, and carries an Advanced Class FCC License. Public welcome; parking/program free.