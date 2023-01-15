Mendham’s Betlow Shares Story On and Off the Court

Photo Credit: Hannahally

By: Michael Tanchevski

Mendham product and current Lehigh University senior, Jake Betlow continues to utilize his academic and athletic capacity to mentor others and plunge into the world of finance.

The talented Betlow has been in the public eye several times over the past few years.

Most recently he participated in the NJ 30 Day Fund, a business initiative started by former Governor Chris Christie and his wife to help small businesses in New Jersey that were affected by COVID.

“I really got the perspective of what small business owners were going through during COVID,” Betlow said.

Prior to enrolling at Lehigh, Betlow was featured in a docuseries chronicling the basketball season during his senior year at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark.

The documentary centered on the basketball team and the struggles of the student-athletes and the bond they formed at a catholic school whose motto is “whatever hurts my brother, hurts me.”

The school, whose student body includes 85% students of color and a variety of religious traditions, was founded in 1868 by the Benedictine monks of Newark Abbey.

Betlow’s experience at St. Benedict’s was memorable. “Saint Benedict’s is a great place, a real special place,” he said. “They do a lot of good for kids that need it and are in sticky situations.”

Betlow’s basketball skills gained the attention of Montverde Academy in Florida following his freshman year of high school. He wanted to challenge himself and was asked to come to Montverde Academy by coach Kevin Boyle.

“It was a really crazy experience down there, you’re on the court at all times with what is now four or five NBA players,” Betlow said. “You don’t get that experience anywhere else in the country.”

“My junior and senior year I wanted to come back to New Jersey and be around my family because I knew I was leaving for college,” Betlow said. “I ended up attending Saint Benedict’s Prep in Newark.”

The school was one hour away but Betlow felt the level of competition was similar to Montverde, with more playing time.

It didn’t take Betlow long to make his college choice. “I committed before my senior year, (Lehigh) offered me my junior year,” he said. “As soon as they offered me, I went up to take an unofficial visit, and I committed not long after they offered.”

Betlow has embraced the opportunities afforded to him on and off the court. “Lehigh has been awesome for me, I love this place,” Betlow said. “The people here are awesome, in the classroom and on the court, Lehigh is a very challenging university.”

This past summer Betlow interned at iCapital in New York City. As a finance major the experience at the financial technology company was invaluable. “iCapital is the number one brokerage firm for alternative investments in the world,” he said.

Several months from graduation the finance major is looking forward to his future. “I’m deciding between job offers right now between New York City or Charlotte,” Betlow said. “It’s definitely exciting, and I’m looking forward to taking the next step.”

His role on the basketball court has changed over the course of his career, however, his attitude and support for the team is energizing.

“I’ve been able to contribute consistently throughout my four years,” Betlow said. “I’ve learned that when you’re in situations where you really love the people that you’re playing with you’re able to put aside some of those selfish motives for the betterment of the team.”

Betlow currently mentors 20 student-athletes, helping them balance the demands of the classroom with team expectations.

“The biggest challenge is the time constraints when you’re in season,” Betlow said. “To be on the road at Colgate and get back to Bethlehem at three in the morning and have to go to class at 9:00, 12:00, and 3:00, then to practice, that’s tough.”

“I think the student-athlete mentor program that I’ve done for the last two years has been the coolest thing I’ve done here,” Betlow said

During his time at Lehigh Betlow’s parents relocated to South Carolina, but his Jersey roots remain strong.

“Jersey is special,” Betlow said. “We grew up going down to the shore and we used to go to New York City for holidays and see the tree. I definitely have a soft spot for my hometown, and I’ll always be from Mendham. The friends that I made is the best thing about growing up in Mendham.”