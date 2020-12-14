Military banners 

Military tribute banners have begun to be installed along McBride Avenue near Brophy Lane. Any family who has had a service member from town – active military, veteran, or KIA/MIA/POW – may sponsor a banner honoring that individual. Our way of saying thanks to the men and women who have served in our military, it is our hope that by next Memorial Day, all of McBride Avenue is lined with these tributes. The color banners are 30 inches by 83 inches and are yours to keep after the display period, which is until Veterans Day 2021. For more information or to sponsor a banner, contact Lori Brigati at 973-256-1264 or lbrigati@wpnj.us.​