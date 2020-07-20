Millicent Fenwick Program Coming to Wayne Library

On Wednesday, August 5, the Wayne Public Library’s Virtual Lunchbox Learning Program will feature Jim DelGiudice who will present a program entitled Millicent Fenwick: “The Conscience of Congress”. This is a one hour program from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. This program is free and open to the public. Click on the date of the program on the Wayne Public Library’s Website calendar to Register.

Millicent Vernon Hammond Fenwick of Bernardsville was a fashion editor, politician and diplomat. First elected to Congress at age 64, she was a media favorite during her four terms in the House of Representatives. In this lecture photojournalist Jim DelGiudice will examine the life and times of a woman who was not only the inspiration behind a fictional character in Gary Trudeau’s comic strip Doonesbury, but was appointed American Ambassador to the United Nations in Rome. This lecture honors another strong and forward thinking woman as part of our theme of recognizing famous women in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment.

Jim DelGiudice has used his eyes and voice to document the New Jersey scene for more than half his 56 years. His architectural photography for books published by Rutgers University Press twice won him the state’s Historic Preservation Award, and his plays have been produced by such venues as the Bickford Theatre and Kean University. In the millennium year, Jim was cited by both the state and county legislatures for his lifetime contribution to the arts. He is an adjunct assistant professor at County College of Morris, and also lectures frequently at Drew and Columbia Universities, as well as adult and professional groups around the Metropolitan area. Most recently he served as photo editor for A Lifetime with Shakespeare, published by McFarland & Company. A lifelong Morris County resident, Jim is inordinately proud of his one tiny Wikipedia entry.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayne Public Library. This project is funded by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council at Passaic County Community College. The Passaic County Cultural and Heritage Council’s County History Partnership Program is made possible by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.