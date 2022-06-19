Missing Kids

Connect on Linked in

Darlene Cross

Missing Since Apr 30, 2022

Missing From Barnegat, NJ

DOB Apr 17, 2008

Age Now 14

Sex Female

Race Black

Hair Color Black

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’5″

Weight 105 lbs

Darlene was last seen April 30, 2022.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Barnegat Township Police Department (New Jersey) 1-609-698-5000

Rajaa Abbara

Missing Since Nov 23, 2021

Missing From Jersey City, NJ

DOB May 1, 2003

Age Now 19

Sex Female

Race White

Hair Color Brown

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’3″

Weight 190 lbs

Rajaa was last seen on November 23, 2021.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Jersey City Police Department (New Jersey) 1-201-547-5477

Herber Robles villeda

Missing Since Sep 18, 2013

Missing From Camden, NJ

DOB Apr 9, 1997

Age Now 25

Sex Male

Race Hispanic

Hair Color Black

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’7″

Weight 150 lbs

Herber was last seen on September 18, 2013.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Camden County Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-757-7042

Robert Dornbach

Missing Since Nov 27, 2005

Missing From Gloucester, NJ

DOB Sep 15, 1988

Age Now 33

Sex Male

Race White

Hair Color Brown

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’8″

Weight 150 lbs

Robert was last seen on November 27, 2005. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right ankle and a tattoo of “D-Bach” on his left arm. Robert’s nickname is Bobby.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Gloucester City Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-456-0900