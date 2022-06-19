Missing Kids

Darlene Cross
Missing Since Apr 30, 2022
Missing From Barnegat, NJ
DOB Apr 17, 2008
Age Now 14
Sex Female
Race Black
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Brown
Height 5’5″
Weight 105 lbs
Darlene was last seen April 30, 2022.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
Barnegat Township Police Department (New Jersey) 1-609-698-5000
Rajaa Abbara
Missing Since Nov 23, 2021
Missing From Jersey City, NJ
DOB May 1, 2003
Age Now 19
Sex Female
Race White
Hair Color Brown
Eye Color Brown
Height 5’3″
Weight 190 lbs
Rajaa was last seen on November 23, 2021.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
Jersey City Police Department (New Jersey) 1-201-547-5477
Herber Robles villeda
Missing Since Sep 18, 2013
Missing From Camden, NJ
DOB Apr 9, 1997
Age Now 25
Sex Male
Race Hispanic
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Brown
Height 5’7″
Weight 150 lbs
Herber was last seen on September 18, 2013.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
Camden County Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-757-7042
Robert Dornbach
Missing Since Nov 27, 2005
Missing From Gloucester, NJ
DOB Sep 15, 1988
Age Now 33
Sex Male
Race White
Hair Color Brown
Eye Color Brown
Height 5’8″
Weight 150 lbs
Robert was last seen on November 27, 2005. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right ankle and a tattoo of “D-Bach” on his left arm. Robert’s nickname is Bobby.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
Gloucester City Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-456-0900