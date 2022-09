MISSING KIDS

Connect on Linked in

Anastasiya Ovetsky

Missing Since Jul 19, 1999

Missing From East Brunswick, NJ

DOB Aug 14, 1982

Age Now 40

Sex Female

Race White

Hair Color Blonde

Eye Color Hazel

Height 5’3″

Weight 140 lbs

Anastasiya was last seen in East Brunswick, New Jersey. She may travel to New York City. Anastasiya has her tongue and ears pierced. She may go by the nickname Ana.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

East Brunswick Police Department (New Jersey) 1-732-390-6900

Shaniya Rodriguez

Missing Since Jul 23, 2022

Missing From Pennsauken, NJ

DOB Jun 15, 2006

Age Now 16

Sex Female

Race Hispanic

Hair Color Brown

Eye Color Green

Height 5’3″

Weight 170 lbs

Shaniya was last seen on July 23, 2022.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Pennsauken Township Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-663-1234

Lexialiandra Rodriguez

Missing Since Jul 17, 2022

Missing From Highland Park, NJ

DOB Jun 11, 2006

Age Now 16

Sex Female

Race Hispanic

Hair Color Brown

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’2″

Weight 120 lbs

Lexialiandra may wear glasses.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Highland Park Police Department (New Jersey) 1-732-572-3800

Wa’de Brown

Missing Since Jun 25, 2022

Missing From Cherry Hill, NJ

DOB Aug 25, 2005

Age Now 16

Sex Male

Race Black

Hair Color Black

Eye Color Brown

Height 5’6″

Weight 120 lbs

Wa’de was last seen on June 25, 2022. CAUTION: IF LOCATED, DO NOT APPROACH AND IMMEDIATELY CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

Cherry Hill Police Department (New Jersey) 1-856-488-7828